Beatles drummer Ringo Starr cancels concert due to illness









Former Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr, has been forced to cancel a concert while he deals with an undisclosed medical condition that is reportedly affecting his voice.

The 82-year-old was due to perform at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan on October 1st, however, it was subject to a last-minute cancellation with the star pulling the show a few hours before it was scheduled to commence.

The venue announced: “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, but it has affected his voice, hence the late decision.” The fact that no official illness was cited, naturally, caused some speculation.

It concluded: “Ringo does not have COVID. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.” Positively, however, it did note that Ringo was still hoping to perform before his voice was afflicted.

Furthermore, while fans were offered a refund, the show is still set to be rescheduled implying that the illness is not thought to be long term and future tour dates will hopefully not be affected and continue as planned.

We send our well wishes to the legendary Beatles sticksmith. You can witness one of his finest live appearances from yesteryear below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.