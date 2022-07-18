Beastie Boys honoured with ‘Beastie Boys Square’ in New York City









Rap-rock legends Beastie Boys are to be honoured for their influential work by having a New York City street named after them.

As reported, ‘Beastie Boys Square’ is located on the Lower East Side corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington street, and after being approved by New York City Council, it is being renamed in tribute to the band’s many contributions to culture.

The street in question was made famous by the band when it was included on the cover of their iconic second album, 1989’s Paul’s Boutique. Added to the celebrations is that the new sign for the street will recognise the achievements of all three members of the band’s classic lineup; Mike D, Ad-Rock, and the late MCA, who passed away in 2012.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” explained New York City Council member Christopher Marte. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop, and especially a celebration for our community who has been organising for a really long time to make this happen.”

Last week, Beastie Boys released the limited edition 4xLP version of their successful 1992 record, Check Your Head, via UMe, in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The band’s third album features a host of some of their best-loved tracks, such as ‘Pass The Mic’, ‘So What’cha Want’, and ‘Jimmy James’. The deluxe version was first released back in 2009 as an artist store exclusive.

This new and exciting boxset includes 2009 remasters of the 1992 double album alongside two extra LPs of bonus material, which includes live versions, remixes, and B-sides. All four LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and are housed in a fabric-wrapped and stamped hardcover case.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.