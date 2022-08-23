Beastie Boys release new action figures









As we all know, kids are just mad these days for the arthouse irreverence that the Beastie Boys brought to the rap scene with their punk-adjacent beats. Between Peppa Pig and slime videos, they simply can’t get enough of Paul’s Boutique.

So fear not, if you’re a parent of one of these children who are simply cock-a-hoop about the genre-less societal-inclined comedy of the Beastie Boys then your Christmas shopping can be concluded early this year.

The rap collective have now teamed up with Super7 to bring fans some “official ReAction Figures paying homage to the original cast of Sabotage.” These moustachioed goons can now be yours.

Alasondro Alegré, Nathan Wind and Vic Colfari are now fully rendered as vinyl figurines. They even come with accessories like a tasty looking doughnut or a couple of bananas making them ideal for playtime. What’s more, for the little Miami Vice lover, they also make great stand-ins for Don Johnson and co.

The gang are retailing at $20 and they’re selling fast. As of yet, it’s unclear whether they are part of a wider promotional campaign or whether the Beastie Boys have simply moved into the big kid market. Only time will tell.

You can check out the fantastic plastic gang below.

