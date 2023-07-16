Beastie Boys announce 25th-anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Hello Nasty’









The acclaimed fifth album, Hello Nasty, by American hip-hop group Beastie Boys, is being reissued on vinyl.

In honour of the album’s 25th anniversary, the 4xLP box set version, initially released in 2009 before going out of print, will be released on September 8th.

Fans who could not get their hands on the record the first time can expect a 21-track collection of B-sides, remixes and rarely-heard songs alongside the standard album.

The record is housed in a book-style slipcase and an eight-panel gatefold. The slipcase even boasts a sew-on patch for superfans to use as they please.

Hello Nasty remains one of the band’s most acclaimed albums, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 1998. Within its first week, the album, which featured the hit song ‘Intergalactic’, shifted 681,000 copies.

The album came four years after their previous release, Ill Communication, which also reached number one on the Billboard 200. However, Hello Nasty won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ and ‘Intergalactic’ won ‘Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group’.

You can preorder Hello Nasty from the band’s official website.