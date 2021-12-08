Beach House return with four more songs from 'Once Twice Melody'









Beach House - 'Once Twice Melody: Chapter Two' 7.4

Baltimore dream-pop legends Beach House have returned with the second offering of songs from their new album, Once Twice Melody. The band made headlines last month when they announced the first chapter of songs from the new record, and the first quartet did not disappoint.

Featuring ‘Runaway’, ‘ESP’, ‘New Romance’ and ‘Over and Over’, the new set of tracks builds on the huge strides made by the first batch. Swooning, beautiful and introspective, Once Twice Melody is shaping up to be Beach House’s masterpiece. It has a more mature feel than their previous releases, and at points, it sounds like Black Cherry Goldfrapp mixed with Talkie Walkie era Air; it is simply gorgeous.

The following two chapters of 7‘s follow up will arrive at the start of 2022. Chapter Three is scheduled for January 19th, and the full album on February 18th via Bella Union.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music since guitarist Alex Scally confirmed in September that a new record was on its way. It was recorded across studios in Cannon Falls, LA and Baltimore.

Once Twice Melody was self-produced by Beach House and was mixed by a host of studio wizards. The iconic Alan Moulder of Loveless, Caeser Edmunds, who’s worked with Ride; Trevor Spencer, mixer of Father John Misty and the legend that is Dave Fridmann, producer extraordinaire and founding member of Mercury Rev.

Brooding, atmospheric and ice-cool, one could argue that this second batch of songs is better than the first four. There’s no real highlight, and the tracks work brilliantly next to one another, confirming that Once Twice Melody will be quite the aural experience.

Although 2021 has been one of the worst years in recent living memory, the return of Beach House has helped to ease the pain of the last 18 months.

Watch the visualiser for Chapter Two below.