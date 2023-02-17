Beach House announce new EP for Record Store Day









It’s hard to imagine that psychedelic pop duo Beach House had any material left over from the recording of their latest album, the sprawling 85-minute double LP Once Twice Melody. But as it turns out, there were enough extra songs to make up an entirely new EP.

As the world gears up for Record Store Day 2023, Beach House’s contribution to the festivities will be a brand new five-song EP entitled Become. The material from the new release consists of songs that were recorded during the Once Twice Melody sessions but were eventually left off the final release. Apparently, 18 was the magic number for that LP, and 23 was just five too many.

“We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own,” the band explained in a statement. “To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes, Alex and Victoria/Beach House.”

Beach House aren’t the only group that is celebrating Record Store Day this year. Everyone from The Allman Brother Band, U2, Taylor Swift, Blur and The 1975 are set to participate in this year’s festivities, with the members of The 1975 acting as ambassadors for the celebration of independent and locally-owned record stores in the UK.

“The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year,” said frontman Matty Healy. “Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

There aren’t any preview tracks available for Become yet, and since it’s a Record Store Day exclusive, there might not be any at all. But if you’re not able to make it to Record Store Day, there will still be an opportunity to hear the new EP. A week after the EP appears on shelves for RSD, Become will also be available to buy and stream for the general public. If you can’t make it out to your local shop, there’s still a chance for you to get in on the Become release.

Check out the tracklisting for Become down below. Record Store Day is April 22nd, and the digital version of the EP will be available for everyone on April 28th.

Become tracklisting:

1. ‘American Daughter’

2. ‘Devil’s Pool’

3. ‘Holiday House’

4. ‘Black Magic’

5. ‘Become’