Listen to the Beach House EP ‘Become’









In 2022, Beach House released their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, to widespread acclaim. However, in celebration of Record Store Day, the French dream pop duo shared an EP, Become, consisting of extra material recorded during the OTM sessions.

In a review of Once Twice Melody, Far Out described the songs as “some of Beach House’s most enthralling, challenging, and affirming to date”.

If you were unable to secure a copy of the crystal-clear RSD vinyl, fear not – Become is now available for digital streaming. The band – Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – will release the EP on standard black vinyl and CD on May 19th. The pair self-produced the record, with mixing completed by Alan Moulder, Trevor Spencer, and Caesar Edmunds.

In a press release, Beach House explained: “The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realised they all fit in a little world of their own.”

“To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes,” they added.

Check out the EP below.