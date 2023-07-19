Beabadoobee shares new single ‘The Way Things Go’









Beabadoobee has continued to build upon her impressive year so far with the release of new single ‘The Way Things Go’.

The release of the new track comes alongside an official video, directed by Jacob Erland and starring Beabadobee and guitarist Jacob Bugden alongside a number of ballet dancers in a vintage-style room. ‘The Way Things Go’ was previously teased on social media by the British singer-songwriter, and has now finally been shared in full.

The new song marks Beabadoobee’s second release of the year following ‘Glue Song’, which she later reworked with the assistance of Clairo. As of yet, it’s unconfirmed whether the two tracks are part of a bigger body of work or will be left to exist as their own entities.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee recently announced the cancellation of a series of dates across Europe due to illness. However, she did perform at Somerset House in London on July 12th.

In a statement, she explained: “This was a very hard decision to make but due to illness I will have to cancel my upcoming run of EU shows.”

Beabadoobee continued: “I’m so sorry and don’t want to let anyone down. I’ve just fallen really ill and need to work on getting back to a healthy place before performing again. I’m so thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket. Refunds will be from point of purchase. All of you mean the world to me and I will be back ASAP to bring you all the best shows possible. Love Bea.”

The tour is in support of Beabadoobee’s 2022 album Beatopia. In a three-and-a-half-star review of the LP, Far Out wrote: “Beatopia represents a generation obsessed with late 1990s and early 2000s indie and pop. The result is a record that shifts between slow patient efforts and brusque fuzz pop.”

Watch the video for ‘The Way Things Go’ below.