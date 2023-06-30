Beabadoobee cancels European tour for health reasons









Indie pop star Beabadoobee has been forced into postponing her European tour after falling “really ill”.

The British singer was set to begin her European run of dates on June 30th at the Vulkan Arena in Oslo. Beabadoobee was then set to perform headline shows in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and the tour was planned to end in Munich on July 9th.

As it stands, Beabadoobee is still set to perform at Somerset House in London on July 12th before heading to North America later that month for a series of shows. Her tour concludes at All Things Go Festival in Washington on October 1st.

In a statement, she explained: “This was a very hard decision to make but due to illness I will have to cancel my upcoming run of EU shows.”

Beabadoobee continued: “I’m so sorry and don’t want to let anyone down. I’ve just fallen really ill and need to work on getting back to a healthy place before performing again. I’m so thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket. Refunds will be from point of purchase. All of you mean the world to me and I will be back ASAP to bring you all the best shows possible. Love Bea.”

The tour is in support of Beabadoobee’s 2022 album Beatopia. In a three-and-a-half-star review of the LP, Far Out wrote: “Beatopia represents a generation obsessed with late 1990s and early 2000s indie and pop. The result is a record that shifts between slow patient efforts and brusque fuzz pop.”

The review adds: “It cements Beatrice Laus’ place in the contemporary alt-pop movement and takes her from ‘one to watch’ to ‘one who will continue to rise to stardom’, even if that stardom will inevitably come from a stream of teenagers who struggle to create a unique and original definition of their own generation.”

See Beabadoobee’s statement below.