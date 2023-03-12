Oscars 2023: Baz Luhrmann announces ‘Elvis’ stage adaptation









The Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has announced, on the Oscars red carpet, that he will be adapting his ‘Best Picture’ nominee Elvis for the stage.

The film, which tells the life story of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, the biopic is a cabaret celebration of the music icon who sang such classics as ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Jailhouse Rock’. Played by Austin Butler in the movie, who is the favourite to take home the Oscar for ‘Best Leading Actor’, the film also stars Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and more.

Speaking to Variety, when asked about the prospect of a stage adaptation, Luhrmann stated: “We’re really into making that happen, there will be, a bit like Moulin Rouge, there will be an Elvis stage musical, we’re getting into that right now…I’m excited to see it too, I’m not sure I’ll direct it…I’ll produce it”.

In our sparkling review of Elvis, we stated: “While this is primarily a biography of Elvis Presley, the man, it also gives proper attention to his exceptional impact on popular music, and the reasons behind it. This requires occasional, concise but significant references to both culture and politics of 1950s America and an explanation of how Elvis’ early life turned him into a unique figure and musical commodity”.

“The film gives due deference to Presley’s musical influences. Arthur Crudup’s particular influence is acknowledged through recurring glimpses of Crudup, played by Grammy Award-winning blues and rock musician Gary Clark Jr, performing That’s All Right – not as in his familiar, lively recorded version, but in a plaintive manner somewhat in the style of Delta blues singer Skip James”.

Take a look at the moment Baz Luhrmann publicised the Elvis stage adaptation below.

See more Baz Luhrmann has a stage version of Elvis in the works for us #oscars #Oscars2023 #oscars95pic.twitter.com/qOg3DDIfXw — #Oscars2023Updates (@FarOutCinema) March 12, 2023