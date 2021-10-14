Baxter Dury reveals new album ‘Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021’









The great Baxter Dury has announced his forthcoming “Best Of” album, Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021, and has released the new track ‘D.O.A’. The snarling indie musician, whose last offering was The Night Chancers which arrived in 2020, is set to drop the decade-spanning LP on December 3rd via Heavenly Recordings.

Describing the mesmeric new single ‘D.O.A’, Dury called it “a kind of provincial nod to the music I got into during lockdown because my son Kosmo was playing it – Frank Ocean, Tyler The Creator and Kendrick Lamar,” he said, going on to add: “I became obsessed. They’re embracing everything – sexuality, politics, all of it – and I find that inspiring.”

Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021 will showcase Dury’s finest and most provocative works from the breadth of his first six albums. Consisting of 12 tracks, the LP will include songs such as ‘Miami’, ‘I’m Not Your Dog’, ‘Cocaine Man’ and ‘Carla’s Got A Boyfriend’. You can check out the full tracklist below.

During a recent interview, Dury recalled being advised not to release ‘Miami’ – which appeared on 2017’s Prince Of Tears – by “some quite hardcore people”. According to Dury, their resistance to the single was due to the feeling that “the sentiment was too strong and they didn’t feel it would ever be acceptable”.

“But I just took a risk and went for it,” he continued. “You know, it feels good to create a character that you can launder the more vitriolic parts of you through. When I sing it, I always forget the lyrics and just talk a load of topical – or untopical – bullshit.”

Dury’s commitment to the authenticity of his own work has led him to release some of the most refreshing and vital music of the last decade. Long may he reign.

‘Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021‘:

‘Miami’ ‘I’m Not Your Dog’ ‘Leak At The Disco’ ‘Cocaine Man’ ‘Palm Trees’ ‘Oi’ ‘Oscar Brown’ ‘Claire’ ‘Other Men’s Girls’ ‘Carla’s Got A Boyfriend’ ‘Prince Of Tears’ ‘D.O.A.’

Comments