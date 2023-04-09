‘Basket Case’: the Green Day song Billie Joe Armstrong no longer relates to









Over time, it is only natural for an artist’s relationship with certain songs to change. As people, we constantly evolve and can no longer relate to relics of our former selves. Billie Joe Armstrong feels this way about one of Green Day‘s most loved songs, ‘Basket Case’, which he now believes belongs to their fans rather than him.

Throughout his career, Armstrong has often used songwriting as a source of catharsis and a tool to deal with his demons. The Green Day frontman has openly discussed issues with mental health and addiction for most of his adult life. In the 1990s, the singer was going through a traumatic battle with anxiety but didn’t know it at the time and instead assumed he was losing his mind rather than suffering from a disorder.

In his lowest moment, Armstrong detailed his mental torment in the song, ‘Basket Case’, which includes the lyrics, “It all keeps adding up, I think I’m cracking up, Am I just paranoid?” The track featured on their 1994 album, Dookie, and within three minutes, Green Day, encapsulated the feeling of an intense panic attack into their creation.

“‘Basket Case’ is about anxiety attacks and feeling like you’re about to go crazy,” Armstrong said of the anthem. “At times, I probably was. I’ve suffered from panic disorders my entire life. I thought I was just losing my mind. The only way I could know what the hell was going on was to write a song about it. It was only years later that I figured out I had a panic disorder.”

Before the release of ‘Basket Case’, Green Day had yet to break out into the mainstream, and surprisingly, the song became a crossover hit that catapulted them into arenas. The track proved to be the catalyst for their fortunes changing and helped Dookie place at number two on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

As a result, as more people began to fall in love with ‘Basket Case’ across the world, Armstrong began to disconnect from the song and gift it to the fans. He explained to VH1: “It got to the point where I wasn’t even singing the lyrics any more. People were just doing it on their own.”

“It’s about other people now,” he later said during an interview with Rolling Stone about the ownership of ‘Basket Case’. “When I look at people as we play that song, they’re having their own moment. At that point, I’m the audience.”

When a song becomes as popular as ‘Basket Case’, it’s impossible for Armstrong to still cling to the same feeling he had toward the track when he first wrote it. In the present day, it’s no longer about his struggle with anxiety but dedicated to any of their fans who have gone through a similar battle with mental illness.