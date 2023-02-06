Bartees Strange announces UK and Ireland tour









Bartees Strange has announced dates for his 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour. Kicking off in April, he will play some of the UK and Ireland’s most renowned venues, including London’s brand-new independent music space, Lafayette, and Nottingham’s The Bodega. Bartees Strange will then cross into Ireland to Dublin’s iconic Workman’s.

The tour is in support of Strange’s debut album, Farm To Table, released last year via the label 4AD. The album received huge acclaim, with a spotlight on songs such as ‘Wretched’, which explores his rag-to reaches tale. The hopeful ‘Heavy Heart’ also gained a lot of praise, while the unapologetically braggadocious banger ‘Cosigns’ and the mournful ‘Hold the Line’ were standouts as well.

On signing for the label back in March 2022, he wrote on his Instagram page: “I’ve signed to my dream label, I never thought that shit would happen. Everybody who knows me knows how much I’ve dreamed about working with this team. Many of my favourite artists did their best work there, and I’m so excited that I’ll have the same chance.”

Farm to Table delves into the lives of those around him and their impact on his journey, specifically his family and friends. With his career firmly on the rise, the album examines Strange’s constantly shapeshifting relationship. It also speaks to a deeper underlying message that says, ‘don’t forget where you came from’. Across ten songs, Strange celebrates the past while moving towards the future and fully appreciating the present. The record incorporates a multitude of genres, such as hip-hop, indie rock, and jazz, to form Strange’s alternative sound.

The album follows on from his 2020 debut EP Live Forever, where the musician introduced the experiences and places that shaped him. The 34-year-old began his life in England before moving to Germany, then to Greenland and various US states before settling in Mustang, Oklahoma, at the still tender age of 12. Before becoming a musician, he was known as Bartees Leon Cox and worked as the director of communications for a nonprofit environmental organisation. Cox first entered the music scene as a member of Brooklyn-based post-hardcore band Stay Inside from 2016 to 2018. He released his first solo work, the acoustic folk EP Magic Boy as Bartees & The Strange Fruit, in 2017.

Having previously toured with the likes of Lucy Dacus, Strange will also open for fellow label-mates The National on their upcoming European tour.

See below the full list of dates for Strange’s UK and Ireland tour.

Bartees Strange tour dates:

April

3rd – SOUTHAMPTON, UK, The Joiners

4th – LONDON, UK, Lafayette

6th – NOTTINGHAM, UK, Bodega Social Club

7th – GLASGOW, UK, Stereo

8th – MANCHESTER, UK, The Deaf Institute

10th – BRISTOL, UK, Rough Trade

11th – DUBLIN, IRELAND, The Workman’s Club

September

29th – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, Ziggo Dome (with The National)

30th – BERLIN, GERMANY, Max-Schmeling-Halle (with The National)

October

1st – MUNICH, GERMANY, Zenith (with The National)

4th – MADRID, SPAIN, WiZink Center (with The National)

5th – PORTO, PORTUGAL, Super Bock Arena (with The National)

6th – LISBON, PORTUGAL, Campo Pequeno (with The National)