Watch Bartees Strange and The National perform 'Mistaken For Strangers'









Up-and-coming rocker Bartees Strange joined Ohio’s favourite sons, The National, onstage at two of their recent shows to deliver guest vocals on fan favourite ‘Mistaken For Strangers’.

Bartees Strange has been supporting The National at four of their North American dates this month and took to the stage in both Calgary and Missoula earlier this week to help the Cincinnati band tear through the single from 2007’s Boxer.

“Special thanks to [Strange] for playing a better version of Lemonworld than ours and joining us on Mistaken For Strangers,” The National wrote in a message on Instagram after the Calgary show.

It seems as if Bartees Strange has fulfilled a dream in taking to the stage with The National. In 2020, he released the EP Goodbye to Pretty Boy, and on it, he covered not one but five songs by The National, including ‘All The Wine’, ‘Mr. November’ and ‘Lemonworld’. If that wasn’t enough to reflect his love for the band, in March, he performed a cover of ‘About Today’ as part of Sound of Saving’s mental health campaign, ‘Song That Found Me At The Right Time’.

It’s been the most significant year to date in Strange’s career. In June, he released his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Farm To Table, which features tracks such as ‘Heavy Heart’ and ‘Cosigns’, and was brought to mainstream attention when he performed ‘Wretched’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It’s also been a busy period for The National. Last month, they debuted their new cut ‘Space Invaders (Threaded Gold)’ at Newport Folk Festival. Fans are hotly anticipating a new album from the band, as during May’s set in Spain, they debuted three unreleased songs, which was followed by guitarist Bryce Dessner confirming in March that they were working on their follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy To Find.

✌🏾Last night in Missoula, So beautiful. So gorgeous to play on a mountain and to meet so many kindpeople. Will not forget! We hit again with @TheNational in Ogden Utah. My third time in Utah in the last year 😵‍💫Here’s Us singing mistaken for strangers again! 🤘🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/U859h7Qryy — STRANGE (@Bartees_Strange) August 9, 2022