Barry Newman, the star of 1971’s ‘Vanishing Point’, has died aged 92









The Emmy award nominee and star of the 1971 action movie Vanishing Point, Barry Newman, has passed away at the age of 92.

Appearing in the show as Kowalski, a racer that evades the law after becoming involved in a criminal conspiracy, Newman’s role would go down in the history books of 1970s filmmaking. In the film, he appears alongside Cleavon Little of Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles and Charlotte Rampling, an underrated actor who has appeared in countless modern favourites, including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Andrew Haigh’s 45 Years.

Many years later, Newman would also play a major role in the Steven Soderbergh crime flick The Limey with Terence Stamp and Peter Fonda.

Born in 1938, Newman was drafted into the army before entering the film industry, with his breakthrough starring role coming in the 1970 movie The Lawyer. He was then offered the leading role in the TV show Petrocelli, for which he would earn his Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Having been diagnosed with vocal chord cancer in 2009, Newman’s acting roles became very limited, with his final appearance coming in the forthcoming Sidney J. Furie movie Finding Hannah.

Barry Newman is survived by his wife, Angela Newman. Take a look at a tribute to Newman from Patton Oswalt below.

See more RIP Barry Newman. Went to a screening/q&a of VANISHING POINT in the late 90s. Someone* in the audience asked him, during the q&a, what Kowalski’s first name was. Barry answered, “Kowalski.” (*Well, me — I was the one who asked) pic.twitter.com/fcHNg2Lfyi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 5, 2023