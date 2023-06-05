Barry Newman, the star of 1971’s ‘Vanishing Point’, has died aged 92
(Credits: Far Out / 20th Century Fox)

Film

Barry Newman, the star of 1971's ‘Vanishing Point’, has died aged 92

Mon 5th Jun 2023 10.09 BST

The Emmy award nominee and star of the 1971 action movie Vanishing Point, Barry Newman, has passed away at the age of 92. 

Appearing in the show as Kowalski, a racer that evades the law after becoming involved in a criminal conspiracy, Newman’s role would go down in the history books of 1970s filmmaking. In the film, he appears alongside Cleavon Little of Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles and Charlotte Rampling, an underrated actor who has appeared in countless modern favourites, including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Andrew Haigh’s 45 Years

Many years later, Newman would also play a major role in the Steven Soderbergh crime flick The Limey with Terence Stamp and Peter Fonda.

Born in 1938, Newman was drafted into the army before entering the film industry, with his breakthrough starring role coming in the 1970 movie The Lawyer. He was then offered the leading role in the TV show Petrocelli, for which he would earn his Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. 

Having been diagnosed with vocal chord cancer in 2009, Newman’s acting roles became very limited, with his final appearance coming in the forthcoming Sidney J. Furie movie Finding Hannah.

Barry Newman is survived by his wife, Angela Newman. Take a look at a tribute to Newman from Patton Oswalt below. 

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine