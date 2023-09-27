Barry Manilow breaks Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas record









‘Copacabana’ and ‘Mandy’ singer, Barry Manilow, has beaten Elvis Presley’s record for the most shows at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. His achievement was awarded during a performance last week when he was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Famously, in 1969, Elvis Presley – ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ – began his residency at the Westgate, which was then called The International Hotel. This came 13 years after his original run of shows in the city in 1956. Twenty years later, in 1976, he had played 636 shows at the Westgate before passing away the following year.

This past weekend, Manilow played his 637th show at the Westgate, breaking Presley’s record during a series of performances for various charities, including Barbara Sinatra Children’s Centre, and Victoria’s Voice. To honour the late rock and roll star, he covered 1956’s ‘Hound Dog’ during the concert, and donned a red jacket with the iconic TCB lightning bolt logo on the sleeve.

Manilow told the audience: “It really is all about you guys. You know I love all the awards and all, but I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you. Thank you for coming tonight and through all the years.”

He also spoke to ABC Audio and discussed how Vegas residencies have changed in the eyes of the public. “It was known as … ‘cheeseball’ … ‘old-fashioned’,” he started, before saying now, “You take a look at these casinos and you can take a look at the billboards, these are young people that are playing Vegas. These are big acts!”

When combined, Manilow and Presley’s performance records fall short of matching the longest-ever Vegas residency. This is Donny and Marie Osmond’s 1,730 shows that were achieved over an 11-year run at the Flamingo.

Watch footage of Manilow’s record-breaking Las Vegas show below.

