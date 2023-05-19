Barry Keoghan to star in new Andrea Arnold movie after leaving ‘Gladiator 2’









Despite just dropping out of the Gladiator sequel, Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan is to star in the new film from Andrea Arnold, the mind behind the likes of Fish Tank and American Honey.

Above the Live exclusively report that Keoghan will star in Bird, the next movie from Arnold. No specific details are currently available for the title, with only a single line mentioned in the filmmaker’s bio on the Cannes Film Festival website. However, it did produce a scheduling conflict with Gladiator 2, meaning that Keoghan was forced to depart the role of Emperor Geta and be replaced by The White Lotus‘ Fred Hechinger.

Keoghan featured as The Joker in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, and earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Martin McDonagh’s award-winning film, The Banshees of Inisherin. He is also starring in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming thriller Saltburn, and Apple’s limited series Masters of the Air.

The 30-year-old actor also recently wrapped up filming the indie title Bring Them Down, where he stars alongside Christopher Abbott, as well as a presently untitled movie from Waves director Trey Edward Shults, which features the likes of Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.

Keoghan is also set to star in American Animals director Bart Layton’s Billy the Kid movie.