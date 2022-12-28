Barry Jenkins names the 10 greatest films of all time









In the current landscape of Cinema, Barry Jenkins has carved out a space for himself that exists at the intersection of arthouse excellence and mainstream success. Known for his powerful contributions to the New Queer canon and Black cinema, Jenkins is a true modern master.

The aforementioned claim was further solidified by the latest edition of the BFI Sight and Sound poll, where his 2016 drama Moonlight was voted as the 60th greatest film of all time. Often regarded as one of the best films of the last decade, Moonlight is a stunning coming-of-age drama which conducts a powerful and complex examination of sexuality and race.

Jenkins also voted in the director’s poll, submitting his personal list of the ten greatest films in cinema history. He started out by championing the pioneering filmmaker Med Hondo, citing the 1979 masterpiece West Indies which remains a landmark achievement in the evolution of African Cinema.

Over the years, Jenkins has often spoken about the influence of Claire Denis on his cinematic journey. As always, he used this opportunity to highlight the beauty of her magnum opus – Beau Travail. Jenkins said: “Claire cuts deep, a truly sensorial cinema. The film lunges off the screen at you. You can taste this one. You smell it. It overwhelms.”

The director also shared his admiration of the 1966 masterpiece The Round-Up: “Cinema is just past its 125th year. So young. The most recent first viewing of my ten. Miklós Jancsó’s contained epic of desperate glances and oppressive lights, a film that harnesses movement and silhouette to build form as thematic impact. There remains so much to be seen.”

Check out the full list below.

Barry Jenkins’ 10 favourite films:

West Indies (Med Hondo, 1979)

Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)

In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

Sátántangó (Béla Tarr, 1994)

The Round-Up (Miklós Jancsó, 1966)

2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

Hidden (Michael Haneke, 2005)

Do the Right Thing (Spike Lee, 1989)

Killer of Sheep (Charles Burnett, 1978)

During his university years, Jenkins was deeply moved by the eclectic visions of foreign cinema. Artists such as Wong Kar-wai and Béla Tarr showed him different perspectives and social lenses, inspiring him to pick up a camera and start shooting.

However, he was still deeply fond of American cinema and acknowledged the vital artistic voice of Spike Lee. While talking about Do the Right Thing, Jenkins declared: “The William Shakespeare of Bed-Stuy’s most devastating tragicomedy. For many of us, Spike IS the canon. Cinema is incomplete without him.”

