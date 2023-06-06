‘Barbie’ screenwriter, Noah Baumbach, to publish new memoir









The American screenwriter and filmmaker, Noah Baumbach, is set to publish a new memoir.

Known for helming such modern dramas as White Noise with Adam Driver, While We’re Young with Ben Stiller and The Squid and the Whale with Jesse Eisenberg, Baumbach’s upcoming memoir was recently purchased by the publishing house Alfred A. Knopf. The book will be published in hardcover through the parent company of Alfred A. Knopf, Penguin Random House.

Although the rights for the memoir have already been purchased, the memoir itself is far from complete, with only an outline of the book being available at this time.

The memoir will detail Baumbach’s life experiences, from his upbringing in 1970s Brooklyn to his education at Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, New York, before ending up in his celebrated career in the film industry.

Baumbach has helped to pen the script for Barbie with his partner Greta Gerwig, with the latter also helming the project. Bringing the iconic doll to the silver screen for the very first time, Barbie is highly anticipated by fans and will star the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Issa Rae.

Check out the trailer for Barbie below.