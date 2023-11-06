Low budget ‘Barbenheimer’ movie in the works

A B-movie is currently in the works that will cash in on the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon of this summer, inspired by the dual July release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Barbenheimer is being made by the low-budget filmmaker Charles Band, also known for creating the Puppet Master series. It will focus on Dr. Bambi J. Barbenheimer, a scientist doll based on the famous Mattel doll Barbie and the nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Barbenheimer lives in Dolltopia with her boyfriend, Twink Dollman, and she becomes upset with the way dolls are treated by humans and builds a nuclear bomb in an attempt to destroy the real world.

The synopsis for the film reads, “They got great looks and a super attitude! Oh, and now they’ve got the bomb.” Band has recently admitted that there’s a tongue-in-cheek attitude to the film but also some seriousness.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s so silly. But it seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it’s like, God, we need a little humor going into 2024.”

The director added: “It’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor. Everyone around the world is having fun with [the ‘Barbenheimer’] notion, so we should actually make it.”

The film has not started production yet, and there is no cast announcement, although a script is said to have been completed.