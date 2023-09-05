Barbara Allen: the mystery woman behind Bob Dylan song ‘Girl from the North Country’









For Bob Dylan, folk formed the basis of everything. Early on, his small, intimate concerts would often be rife with Woody Guthrie covers and a sprinkling of other folk classics. The fusion of folk tales and ballads is as old as time, but there are a select few that transcend physical and metaphorical barriers, travelling far and wide enough to reach the ears of legendary musical icons.

In fact, ballads have been part of human culture since the late Middle Ages, captivating audiences through the tales of wandering troubadours who skillfully blended stories of love, tragedy, legends, history, humour, and the supernatural with musical accompaniment. ‘Barbara Allen’ is one of the most enduring, with a narrative that revolves around an assertive man on his deathbed who dispatches a servant to fetch Barbara Allen, the woman he claims to love. The man believes that a single kiss from Barbara could save his life. When she declines, accusing him of flirting with various women, he resigns himself to death, leaving a guilt trip with his muse, who then also dies after realising she can’t live without him after all.

Unusually, however, the tale of Barbara Allen is one that hasn’t remained confined to folk spaces. Its popularity has rendered it the subject of many additional mainstream arrangements and used within multiple commercial settings. Many songs that used the story as inspiration were recorded in the 1950s and 1960s folk revival scene, including those by the likes of Pete Seeger, The Everly Brothers, and, of course, Bob Dylan.

For Dylan, Barbara Allen had a profound impact on his writing: “Without Barbara Allen there’d be no ‘Girl from the North Country’,” he said. ‘Girl from the North Country’ was first written following Dylan’s visit to England in 1962. Although the song’s source material is clear, there’s been a long ongoing debate regarding the person to whom Dylan is talking about. Some argue that it’s about his former girlfriend, Echo Helstrom, while others suggest Bonnie Beecher, both of whom Dylan knew before he left for New York.

However, it’s most commonly suspected that the inspiration might have actually come from his then-girlfriend, Suze Rotolo. Dylan departed England and headed to Italy in search of Rotolo, who had caused a significant strain in their relationship due to her continued studies there. Rotolo had already returned to the United States, though, roughly around the same time Dylan arrived in Italy.

During this time, he completed the song and returned to New York to reconcile with Rotolo, convincing her to move back into his apartment on 4th Street. The album cover makes it more likely that the song’s muse was, in fact, Rotolo, as she is presented strolling arm in arm with Dylan down Jones Street, not far from their apartment.

However, despite the song’s real inspiration remaining largely unknown, it was during his time in London that Dylan first became exposed to a new selection of English folk songs, stumbling across the tale of Barbara Allen on his endeavours. He also met several figures from the English folk scene, including Martin Carthy. “I ran into some people in England who really knew those [traditional English] songs,” Dylan recalled in 1984. “Martin Carthy, another guy named [Bob] Davenport. Martin Carthy’s incredible. I learned a lot of stuff from Martin.”

This wouldn’t be the only occasion where Dylan demonstrated his affinity for folk tales and folk songs. His inspirations in the scene are clear, and he often takes well-known stories, ideas, or narratives and makes them personal. Dylan enjoys life’s parallels alongside the challenge that comes with reinventing musical styles and pushing boundaries. A characteristic that undoubtedly contributes to his legacy as one of the most respected artists of all time.