Barack Obama shares his summer playlist for 2023









As has become an annual tradition, former President of the United States Barack Obama has dropped a playlist filled with the songs that he’s been playing over the summer of 2023.

This year’s playlist, much like last year, features an assortment of both contemporary and classic artists. Leading the pack are SZA’s ‘Snooze’, Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Princess Diana’, and Rosalía’s ‘Vampiros’. As for some old-school summertime jams, Obama has singled out Matha & the Vandellas’ ‘Nowhere to Run’, Aretha Franklin’s ‘Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)’, and Jackson Browne’s ‘Doctor My Eyes’.

If you’re curious what indie rock artist Obama keeps on repeat, the answer is apparently Boygenius and The Beths. ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Watching the Credits’ both made Obama’s list, proving that women currently rule Obama’s indie world.

Obama has included a wide assortment of different genres from across the current musical world. There’s classic soul in Marvin Gaye’s ‘Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)’, reggae with Toots & The Maytals’ ‘Funky Kingston’, classic jazz with both John Coltrane’s ‘Blue Train’ and Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Cry Me a River’, classic rock with The Rolling Stones’ ‘Soul Survivor’, and funk with Stevie Wonder’s ‘Golden Lady’.

Other interesting choices from this year’s playlist include Bob Dylan’s ‘Everything Is Broken’, The Pretenders’ ‘I’ll Stand By You’, Janet Jackson’s ‘Got ‘Til It’s Gone’, and The Bangels’ ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’. Franklin makes her second consecutive appearance on the playlist, as does Otis Redding – this year, Obama has been spinning ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’.

All told, it’s another diverse and eclectic playlist from the former President. Sure, there are still some choices that seem somewhat unlikely – why in god’s name is he, or anyone else, listening to Luke Combs’ ‘Fast Car’ – but it’s a fun tradition that Obama keeps gifting the public with year after year.

Check out Barack Obama’s full 2023 summer playlist down below.

See more Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023