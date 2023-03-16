Banksy mural discovered on abandoned Herne Bay farmhouse









Reports are coming in of a new Banksy mural recently discovered on the wall of a derelict farmhouse in the Kentish seaside town of Herne Bay. Titled Morning Is Broken, the mural depicts a young boy thrusting open curtains of corrugated iron. Behind him, a cat can be seen peering out of the window.

The anonymous graffiti artist posted a photograph of the piece on his Instagram page. It looks as though the building is uninhabited and partially demolished. It’s since been established that the farmhouse is located on Blacksole Farm, the owners of which (Kitewood) have said that demolition work is currently being undertaken at the site.

Banksy fans expect the new mural to disappear in a matter of days, if not hours. Back in February, another Banksy installation, Valentine’s Day Mascara, was taken down by the local council hours after the artist confirmed his ownership.

The original piece was painted around a real fridge freezer, though this was quickly removed. “A fridge freezer which is believed to have been part of the installation has been removed by council operatives on the grounds of safety as it was on public land,” a statement read (via The Guardian). The piece is set to be reconstructed in Margate’s Dreamland theme park.

Banksy returned to social media at the tail-end of 2022, unveiling a new mural on the side of a destroyed building in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Intended as a celebration of local residents’ resilience, the artwork, which depicts a gymnast doing a handstand on a pile of rubble outside a bombed house, is thought to symbolise the defiance of the Ukrainian people.

You can see Banksy’s latest mural below.

