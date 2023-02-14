Banksy confirms new artwork for Valentine’s Day









The world-renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled a new artwork for Valentine’s Day that calls attention to domestic violence against women.

Posting to his official Instagram account with no caption attached, the series of photos unveils his new piece titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, depicting a housewife wearing a pinafore with a black eye and missing tooth shutting the door of a freezer with her deceased husband inside. Appearing on a wall off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent, the latest piece from the Bristol-born artist makes a strong statement against domestic violence.

Using the physical surrounding area of the piece as an extension of his canvas, Banksy has incorporated an empty beer bottle, a broken white garden chair and a large chest freezer into his latest piece of work.

Fellow British modern artist Mr Doodle took to Instagram to show his support for the new art piece, leaving a comment beneath the trio of images that depicts Valentine’s Day Mascara, which reads: “Banksy using markers on the lady’s outfit. Maybe you could do a doodle next! Great work”. He is one of many fans, supporters and celebrities to comment on the mysterious artist’s latest urban feature.

Late last year, Banksy made a significant return to social media, unveiling a new mural on a destroyed building in Ukraine. Depicting a gymnast doing a handstand on a piece of rubble outside a house that has been destroyed by Russian bombardment, the piece was celebrated by both local residents and global fans of the artist. Situated around 54 km northwest of Kyiv, the piece stands as a symbolic act of defiance against the ongoing Russian attacks on the country.

Take a look at Banksy’s brand-new piece of work below, and take a trip to Margate, Kent, if you happen to live close to see the street art in person.

