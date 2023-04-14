Has Banksy bought a rural pub near Glastonbury Festival?









The esteemed graffiti artist Banksy has reportedly bought a pub in a quiet village next to the Glastonbury Festival site. The Bristol-based artist looks to have ventured south into Somerset to make the strategic purchase.

The Crown is located in the village of Pilton and was originally constructed in the 1600s. The cosy building reportedly set the artist back £1million, a bill an artist of his standing will have no trouble footing. The pub had been closed for many years but re-opened briefly in the summer of 2021 before fully re-opening in November 2022 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the pub underwent an extensive renovation project prior to reopening, it is thought that Banksy would have made a few homely touches to raise the property’s value by a few million. Inside, the decor includes works by Banksy and his friend Dorcas Casey, who featured in Banksy’s 2015 Dismaland exhibition in Weston-super-Mare.

Situated just a couple of miles from Glastonbury’s main stage, the pub is a haunt for festival staff and even the odd performer. A source told The Sun, “Banksy loved the idea of being part of Glastonbury and its right-on message. It’s also a gateway to all the music superstars who attend. He has put a decent chunk of money in.”

The recent renovation coordinated by Banksy has been described as an “incredible transformation,” which included a team of local architects, builders, craftspeople, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, stonemasons, gardeners, landscapers, artists and friends, according to the pub’s website. It states the project was “a labour of love, creating not just an amazing pub, but also a restaurant, event space, terrace and garden we’re all incredibly proud to be a part of.”

The Crown is currently run by Owain Powell, who gained popularity operating a mobile fish and chip shop during the Covid-19 lockdowns. He also has also earned his stripes as one of the many caterers to have worked on the Glastonbury Festival campsite.