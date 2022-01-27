Bandcamp Friday is set to return









Bandcamp Fridays are expected to make a return this February. The platform issued a statement regarding the release. The project was formed in order of supporting artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in March 2020, the initiative will return on the first Friday in February and will continue henceforth until May 2022 at the earliest. In keeping with tradition, Bandcamp will waive its revenue share for all sales taken on the day. All revenue will go directly to the artists.

In a statement, the platform wrote: “On the first Friday of the month since March of 2020, we’ve waived our revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic.”

“Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars [£52m], helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more,” they continued, highlighting the precarious nature of the industry.

“If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans,” they elaborated, “Who participated, thank you. It will likely be several months before live performance revenue returns in full. So we’re going to continue doing Bandcamp Fridays in 2022, on 4th February, 4th March, 1st April, and 6th May.”

Highlighting their importance in the music industry, CEO Bandcamp CEO and co-founder Ethan Diamond offered the following explanation. “Yeah, I’m not sure,” said Diamond. “I think of Bandcamp as a music company first, because I think of who we serve as first and foremost the artist. And the way to best serve artists happens to be through technology, a particular model of technology that our business is based on. But we’re definitely – no question – we’re different than a lot of digital businesses. I mean, the mission of the company is, I think, fairly unique.”

On October 21st, 2021, Radiohead published their catalogue on Bandcamp. They were following Peter Gabriel’s example, who published his solo catalogue on Bandcamp. Avant-garde singer Björk also put her work on the platform. The platform invites artists to charge as they see fit, which distinguishes them from other music outlets.

Stream an interview with Bandcamp below.

Bandcamp Fridays return on February 4th. https://t.co/3tQF43Lnh1 — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 24, 2022