Jim Carrey discusses the one band that blew his mind: "It hit me on such a level"









It’s no secret Jim Carrey is a fan of metal music, and the famed comedic actor has attempted to incorporate the genre into his work over the years. Most famously, Carrey was a pivotal part of Cannibal Corse’s inclusion in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and he enjoys life on the louder side.

The death metal group made a cameo in the 1994 film and got to perform their track ‘Hammer Smashed Face’, which introduced the band to a whole new audience. If it was up to Carrey, their role in the film would have featured Cannibal Corpse more prominently, and he begged the producers to allow them to play more songs, but unfortunately, his wish wasn’t granted.

Speaking to the Tamba Bay Times, Cannibal Corpse singer Alex Webster recalled: “He said he was into some of our stuff. He said he had Butchered at Birth and Tomb of the Mutilated; that’s our second and third album. And he was calling out songs by name that he was hoping we would perform for the movie. A couple of the songs that Jim requested, we didn’t end up playing, but we did do ‘Hammer Smashed Face’, and that was the only one that actually made it into the movie.”

Carrey’s life has put him into some pretty strange situations over the years, but one of the spookiest days is down to his first exposure to Pantera. The comedian was on his way to play a show in San Diego, and his manager introduced him to the group. Then, a bizarre sequence of events occurred, which can only be explained by interference from the cosmos.

“The first time I ever heard Pantera, I was driving down to San Diego to do a concert at a theater and to check in to a hotel,” Carrey recalled. “Me and my manager, Jim Miller at the time, we put Pantera on. And I had never heard anything like it.”

After the car journey, Carrey couldn’t get Pantera out of his head after having his mind blown by their record, which was unlike anything he’d previous heard, and it made him react in a way he’d never done for any other band. Carrey recalled: “And it hit me on such a level of, like, extreme stimulation that I just started laughing uncontrollably for the entire track. Just like nervously laughing, like, ‘What is happening right now?'”

After one of the most thrilling car rides of his life, things then got surreal when he arrived at the hotel. Carrey continued: “And then we went to check in to the hotel. The guys behind us in the line checking in to the hotel were Pantera. We turned around and we went, like, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?’ This is too weird, man.”

Jim Carrey has witnessed a lot of weirdness over the years, but even by his standards, this was impossible to explain, and the only explanation for this scenario is fate.