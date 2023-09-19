BAFTA chair discusses “serious questions about the culture of the screen industries” following Russell Brand allegations









Sara Putt, the new chair of BAFTA, has penned a letter to members regarding “serious questions about the culture of the screen industries” after sexual assault allegations were made against comic and actor Russell Brand.

Although Putt didn’t mention Brand’s name in her message, she did address “this weekend’s news” referring to the joint investigation by Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times. Four separate women have accused Brand of sexual assault and rape. The alleged crimes reportedly took place between 2006 and 2013.

Commenting on the allegations, Putt told BAFTA members: “This weekend’s news has again raised serious questions about the culture of the screen industries and what still needs to change. BAFTA is supportive of the creation of CIISA, an independent standards authority for those working in the creative industries and I encourage you to find out more about their plans.”

She continued: “As a reminder, it is now mandatory for U.K. productions to have a bullying and harassment policy in order to enter our film, games and television Awards, building on principles and guidance on the prevention of bullying and harassment in the workplace as set out here.”

Since the investigation was published, The Times revealed more women have come forward to make accusations against Brand but they are yet to check the validity of the new claims. Additionally, The Metropolitan Police have begun to make initial enquiries, and one woman has now made an official complaint about Brand’s behaviour.

The force revealed on September 18th: “On Sunday, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman.”

Brand denies all of the accusations made against him. In a video statement, the actor said: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”

Meanwhile, Brand, who performed his new stand-up show Bipolarisation to fans at Wembley Park Theatre in London on the same night as the documentary was aired, has postponed the remainder of his tour dates indefinitely.

In the same letter to BAFTA members, Putt also discussed the ongoing Hollywood strikes, stating: “Harnessing the talents of our global membership, I want BAFTA to take its place as a thought leader, change creator and convener of debate on what’s important to you. It’s a critical time for freelancers at the moment, following the downturn in commissioning and the far-reaching impact of the U.S. strikes.”

“The risk of losing talent who are not able to withstand this financial insecurity, including those on our talent initiatives such as Elevate, Breakthrough and Connect membership, is profound,” she concluded.