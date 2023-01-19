BAFTA Awards 2023: The full list of nominations









The British BAFTA awards ceremony marks the start of the (proper) awards season, with this year’s collection of nominees being led by the Netflix war movie All Quiet on the Western Front, which leads the line with 14 total nominations including Best Film, Best Director for Edward Berger and Best Film Not in the English Language.

Adapted from the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, the new WWI movie tells the story of Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) a young German soldier whose life on the brutal western front is depicted in frank detail. Whilst the war movie leads the pack, the Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as the Daniels’ flick Everything Everywhere All at Once are both hot on its heels with ten nominations each.

Joining the aforementioned films in the nominations for Best Film is the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic Elvis, telling the life story of the ‘King of Rock’, starring Austin Butler at the helm, in addition, the Todd Field drama Tár also makes the cut. Starring Cate Blanchett, who is the favourite for Best Leading Actress, the film tells the story of the trials and tribulations of fictional German composer Lydia Tár.

Take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominations below, from Best Picture and Best Director all the way to best British short animation.

The full list of BAFTA nominations:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Tár (Todd Field)

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Brian and Charles (Jim Archer)

Empire of Light (Sam Mendes)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

Living (Oliver Hermanus)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Matthew Warchus)

See How They Run (Tom George)

The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini)

The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio)

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)

Electric Malady (Marie Lidén)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde)

Rebellion (Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot)

Best Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger)

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre)

Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)

Best Documentary

All that Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras)

Fire of Love (Sara Dosa)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)

Navalny (Daniel Roher)

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Joel Crawford)

Turning Red (Domee Shi)

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Best Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy, Peter Baynton)

Middle Watch (John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden)

Your Mountain is Waiting (Hannah Jacobs)

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris (Alex Kayode-Kay)

Bazigaga (Jo Ingabire Moys)

Bus Girl (Jessica Henwick)

A Drifting Up (Jacob Lee)

An Irish Goodbye (Ross White, Tom Berkeley)

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey