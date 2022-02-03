BAFTA 2022: The full list of nominations









The BAFTA nominations mark the start of the (proper) awards season, with the Golden Globes having lost all legitimacy ever since its diversity controversy. This year’s nominations for the 2022 BAFTAs are led by the science-fiction epic Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, with the film leading the pack with 11 nominations in total for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Casting and more.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa, Dune captured the hearts and minds of critics and audiences across the world. Along with Denis Villeneuve’s film, the revisionist western The Power of the Dog has also received eight nominations, with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast receiving a little fewer with six.

Take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominations below, from Best Picture and Best Director all the way to best British short animation.

The full list of BAFTA nominations:

Best film

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Outstanding British film

After Love (Aleem Khan)

Ali & Ava (Clio Barnard)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Boiling Point (Philip Barantini)

Cyrano (Joe Wright)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Jonathan Butterell)

House of Gucci (Ridley Scott)

Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright)

No Time to Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga)

Passing (Rebecca Hall)

Leading actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Original screenplay

Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Original score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Editing

Belfast – Una Ni Dhonghaile

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L Pearson

Production design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Make-up and hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwalm

No Time To Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread