BAFTA Awards 2022: The full list of film nominations

Many film festivals and award ceremonies are shifting back to the virtual method due to the rising concerns caused by the rapid spread of the new variant of Covid-19. The BAFTA Film Awards, however, have pushed ahead with the decision to host a physical ceremony which is set to take place in March of this year.
The voting processes for nominating the most promising projects of 2021 have already begun, with BAFTA recently releasing the long list for all the films that made it past the first round. The second round of voting will begin soon which will determine the final nominations that will be in the running for the accolades.
For this year’s Best Film category, the films of many modern pioneers such as Wes Anderson, Joel Coen, Paul Thomas Anderson and Denis Villeneuve have made it onto the long list. Maggie Gyllenhaal has also made a big splash with her debut feature The Lost Daughter which is also in the race and has cited by many as one of the breakthroughs of 2021.
BAFTA’s selection for the foreign film category is much stronger, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car being the favourite to nab the award. However, things aren’t that simple since there are many other worthy contenders such as Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World as well as Celine Sciamma’s latest film Petite Maman.
Check the full list of nominations below.
BAFTA 2022 nominees:
BEST FILM
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time To Die
- The French Dispatch
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- tick tick…BOOM!
- West Side Story
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Benediction
- Boiling Point
- The Colour Room
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- The Duke
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- The King’s Man
- Last Night in Soho
- Mothering Sunday
- Munich- The Edge of War
- No Time To Die
- Operation Mincemeat
- Passing
- Spencer
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- After Love
- Boiling Point
- Censor
- Dying to Divorce
- The Harder They Fall
- Hostile
- Keyboard Fantasies
- Passing
- The Power
- Sweetheart
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- A Hero
- Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- I’m Your Man
- Lamb
- The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
- Parallel Mothers
- Paris, 13th District
- Petite Maman
- Riders of Justice
- Titane
- The Worst Person in the World
DOCUMENTARY
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
- Becoming Cousteau
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
- Cow
- Flee
- JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
- Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
- The Lost Leonardo
- The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
- The Real Charlie Chaplin
- The Rescue
- The Sparks Brothers
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Tina
- The Velvet Underground
ANIMATED FILM
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- Sing 2
DIRECTOR
- After Love
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- First Cow
- The Hand of God
- Happening
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Lost Daughter
- Passing
- Petite Maman
- The Power of the Dog
- The Souvenir Part II
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Titane
- West Side Story
- Zola
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- After Love
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- The Card Counter
- C’mon C’mon
- Don’t Look Up
- The Duke
- The French Dispatch
- The Hand of God
- King Richard
- Last Night in Soho
- Licorice Pizza
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- CODA
- Cyrano
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The Green Knight
- House of Gucci
- The Last Duel
- The Lost Daughter
- No Time To Die
- Passing
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- tick tick…BOOM!
- West Side Story
LEADING ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga House of Gucci
- Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Hudson Respect
- Emilia Jones CODA
- Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos
- Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up
- Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
- Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava
- Joanna Scanlan After Love
- Kristen Stewart Spencer
- Tessa Thompson Passing
- Rachel Zegler West Side Story
LEADING ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed Encounter
- Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali Swan Song
- Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos
- Daniel Craig No Time To Die
- Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage Cyrano
- Adam Driver House of Gucci
- Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!
- Stephen Graham Boiling Point
- Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza
- Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon
- Will Smith King Richard
- Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Caitríona Balfe Belfast
- Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up
- Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
- Ana de Armas No Time To Die
- Ariana DeBose West Side Story
- Ann Dowd Mass
- Judi Dench Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
- Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Rita Moreno West Side Story
- Ruth Negga Passing
- Vinette Robinson Boiling Point
- Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up
- Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- David Alvarez West Side Story
- Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza
- Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch
- Jamie Dornan Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds Belfast
- Mike Faist West Side Story
- Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Troy Kotsur CODA
- Jared Leto House of Gucci
- Woody Norman C’mon C’mon
- Al Pacino House of Gucci
- Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
- Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up
- J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
CASTING
- After Love
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The Hand of God
- House of Gucci
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Lost Daughter
- Passing
- The Power of the Dog
- tick tick…BOOM!
- West Side Story
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Belfast
- C’mon C’mon
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- House of Gucci
- The Last Duel
- Last Night in Soho
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
COSTUME DESIGN
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The French Dispatch
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Spencer
- West Side Story
EDITING
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- The Hand of God
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- Licorice Pizza
- The Lost Daughter
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- tick tick…BOOM!
- Titane
- West Side Story
MAKE UP & HAIR
- Being The Ricardos
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The French Dispatch
- House of Gucci
- The King’s Man
- The Last Duel
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time To Die
- West Side Story
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Being The Ricardos
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- The French Dispatch
- The Green Knight
- The Harder They Fall
- King Richard
- The Last Duel
- Last Night in Soho
- The Lost Daughter
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- Spencer
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Being The Ricardos
- Belfast
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- The French Dispatch
- House of Gucci
- The Last Duel
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Black Widow
- Cruella
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Eternals
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The King’s Man
- Last Night in Soho
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Suicide Squad
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
SOUND
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Harder They Fall
- The Last Duel
- Last Night in Soho
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- tick tick…BOOM!
- West Side Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed The Pigeons
- A Film About A Pudding
- Homebird
- Night of the Living Dread
- Robin Robin
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- The Black Cop
- Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
- Femme
- The Palace
- Play It Safe
- Rough
- Roy
- Stuffed
- Punch-Drunk
- The Tunnel