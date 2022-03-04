BADBADNOTGOOD share haunting new single 'Open Channels'









BADBADNOTGOOD have returned with a slice of brooding cosmic jazz. The jazz trio’s new single ‘Open Chanels’ was actually released last year but was only available with physical copies of the 2021 album Talk Memory. This new digital release arrives alongside a stunning black and white video directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Sylvain Chaussée.

‘Open Channels’ is less a song than it is a breeze that passes through you. The track opens with the low hum of Leland Whitty’s saxophone, ripples of bass from Chester Hansen, and shimmering pulses of cymbal and snare from the hands of drummer Alexander Sowinski.

As Whitty’s sax floats over nearly imperceptible modal leaps, BADBADNOTGOOD conjure up a noir palette reminiscent of Miles Davis’ soundtrack to Ascenseur Pour L’échafaud. However, the quiet presence of chimes, which lie just behind the action, also suggests the group’s temptation to slip into the transcendent sonic world of Alice Coltrane.

All of these subtle references are fleeting, though, because no sooner does ‘Open Channels’ begin to take shape than it slips away, a gentle burst of lilting brass marking its departure.

BADBADNOTGOOD released Talk Memory back in October via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. They teased the recording with previews of its opening track ‘Signal From The Noise’ and the single ‘Bedside April.’ It is one of the Toronto trio’s most collaborative LPs to date, featuring guest appearances by Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

‘Open Channels’ has arrived ahead of BADBADNOTGOOD’s string of tour dates in North America and Europe. Kicking off next week, the tour includes two dates with Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. You can check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets are available here.

BADBADNOTGOOD 2022 Tour Dates:

03/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

03/08 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/10 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *

03/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

03/14 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

03/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel &

03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

03/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

06/28 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/30 — Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/08 — Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz

07/09 — Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live

08/14 — Budapest @ Sziget Festival

08/16 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy

08/19 — Portugal @ Parades de Coura

08/20 — Netherlands @ Lowlands

08/31 — Quebec, QC @ Imperial Bell %

09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre %

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY %

11/18 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28 — Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29 — Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30 — Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

12/02 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04 — Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria

12/06 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11 — Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

= w/ Skiifall and Standing on the Corner

& = w/ Skiifall and DJ-Rahill

^ = w/ Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

% = w/ Skiifall and Lefto