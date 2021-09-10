BADBADNOTGOOD share new single 'Beside April'







Canadian instrumental jazz fusion group BADBADNOTGOOD have shared their latest song, ‘Beside April’.

A collaboration with legendary Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai and modern jazz drumming giant Karriem Riggins, ‘Beside April’ blends Verocai’s orchestral inclinations with Riggins’ incessant grooves and BBNG’s experimental tendencies. BBNG can alternately be supremely laid back and manically frantic, but here they play into the softer side of their sound.

Riggins is the one who drives everything forward his trademark alternate use of sparse cymbal work and incredible rhythmic chops. Riggins is the drummer on my personal favourite jazz record of all time, the late Mulgrew Miller’s Live at Yoshi’s Vol. 1, as part of trio that consists of Miller, Riggins, and bassist Derrick Hodge. Riggins and Hodge both have a history of crossing over into soul, R&B, and hip hop, and Riggins’ versatility is put to good use on ‘Beside April’.

‘Beside April’ will be featured on the band’s upcoming sixth studio album, Talk Memory. Speaking of the new LP, the band explain how “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

Check out the audio for ‘Beside April’ down below. Talk Memory is set for an October 8 release.

