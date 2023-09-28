Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers discusses health concerns









Paul Rodgers, the frontman of American rock bands Free and Bad Company, has discussed major health concerns that threatened to end his career and life in the late 2010s.

Speaking in an interview on September 27th, the 73-year-old singer and songwriter revealed that he suffered two major strokes, the first in 2016 and the second in 2019. These instances were accompanied by 11 further, more minor, strokes.

“I couldn’t do anything, to be honest,” he explained on CBS Mornings. “I couldn’t speak. That was the very strange thing. You know, I’d prepare something in my mind and I’d say it, but that isn’t what came out and I’d go, ‘What the heck did I just say?'”

Diagnosed with unusual plaque buildup in his arteries, Rodgers underwent carotid endarterectomy treatment in 2019. The risks of such an invasive operation were raised for the singer since the operation would occur millimetres from his vocal cords.

“‘Oh, well, that’s a plus, isn’t it? Fingers crossed, you know?” he continued. “And when I woke up, I opened my eyes, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m still here.'”

With six months out for recovery, Rodgers thankfully returned to the stage without any lasting damage. On September 22nd, the singer released Midnight Rose, his first solo LP in over 20 years.

Produced by Cynthia Rodgers, Paul’s wife of 26 years, along with Bob Rock, the album was recorded in British Columbia, Canada, at Roper Recording and The Warehouse. It marks his first solo release since 2000’s Electric.

Listen to the album’s title track below.