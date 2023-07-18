Bad Brains singer H.R. provides update on health struggles with SUNCT headaches









As the frontman for the punk hardcore band Bad Brains, H.R. was often subjected to continuous loud, thrashing noise. Now, the 67-year-old singer has said that he is suffering from excruciating SUNCT headaches and is unable to perform.

The NHS describes SUNCT as “a severe form of headache and facial pain that shares similarities to a nerve pain condition trigeminal neuralgia and to cluster headaches. The pain is described as stabbing, electric-shock like, excruciating in severity and occurring multiple times a day, often with little respite between painful attacks.”

In 2017, H.R. received brain surgery for the condition and the headaches were successfully alleviated. However, they soon returned and the singer has been struggling to cope with the debilitating condition since. With the problem seemingly worsening, he has had to cancel planned tours.

“I have sharp, stabbing pains every couple of minutes in my brain for a couple of hours,” H.R. told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Then it goes away — and then it comes back.”

As a result, his wife, Lori Carns, has set-up a fundraiser, citing: “On May 24, he made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming shows and tours because the pain makes it impossible to perform. HR does not have disability insurance, so he is in need of funds to replace lost income over the next few months.”

She continues: “As his neurology team is located 3+ hours from home, some money will be needed for travel, as well. We will keep you updated regarding his medical needs over the next couple of months. HR has about $350 in medical bills right now.”

All forthcoming dates on his solo tour have been cancelled and no further information has been given as H.R. looks to recover.