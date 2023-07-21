Baby Dave teams up with Kate Nash for ‘Telephobia’









Baby Dave, also known as Isaac Holman from Soft Play (formerly Slaves), has teamed up with Kate Nash for the new single ‘Telephobia’.

The track is taken from Baby Dave’s forthcoming second album Different Gravy, out on August 11th. Holman’s latest record is the follow-up to last year’s Monkey Brain, which featured production work from Damon Albarn.

Speaking with Far Out last year, Holman explained how the Baby Dave alias was born during a desperate period in his personal life due to mental health problems. “For quite a while, I couldn’t really do anything,” Holman explained. “I was just literally being looked after by my parents, and then it took like two years for me to get out of my parents’ house and into a flat. I’m way, way, way better than I was, but I’m still on my road to recovery.”

Since then, Holman has started playing again with Soft Play who recently headlined 2000 Trees Festival, but the Baby Dave moniker is going nowhere. Of ‘Telephobia’, he says: “’Telephobia’ is all about finding it hard to keep in contact with your mates, particularly when there’s shit going on in your life, whether it be mental health struggles or real life drama. I knew I wanted Kate on the tune but I wasn’t sure how to go about it, it felt like a long shot.”

He continued: I gave her a cheeky follow to try and make contact and then lo and behold she messaged me saying she was into my stuff and that she also has OCD. It felt like we had a nice connection and after chatting for a while I said if you ever wanna make any music together, I’m down. Thankfully she was up for it and a couple weeks later she came and hung out and did her thing. I’ve got a lot of respect for her as an artist and a person and I’m just so happy it all came together.”

Kate Nash adds: “I’m a big fan of Isaac’s music and we became quick mates over the past year talking about our OCD brains and the quirks of living life as a musician. He asked if I wanted to sing on a new haunting and catchy tune and I jumped at the chance.”

“I love Isaac’s music because it feels familiar, it paints a scene that you instantly recognise, it’s got a cinematic quality to it and it’s uniquely British. His lyrics always make me laugh and nod in agreement and even this sad tune helps make you feel just that little bit more understood and less lonely when you hear it,” she continued.

Watch the video for ‘Telephobia’ below.