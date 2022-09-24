Babak Anvari is set to direct a new 'Cloverfield' movie at Paramount









The Cloverfield franchise has garnered considerable attention in the world of horror cinema. While Matt Reeves set the ball rolling in 2008 with the first Cloverfield movie, British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari is set to continue the legacy of the franchise with a brand new entry to the series.

According to the latest reports, some big names are already attached to the project, including Reeves and J.J. Abrams, who are serving as producers for Anvari’s upcoming effort. In addition, the script is being penned by Joe Barton. However, other details about the plot and casting are being kept under wraps for now.

Earlier this year, Anvari released a crime thriller called I Came By, which stars George MacKay as a young, politically conscious graffiti artist who tags the elaborate mansions of the economically privileged. However, a sinister discovery leads him down a dark and dangerous road.

“My motto is: always make the film that I would rush to go and watch,” Anvari said in a recent interview. “Part of me likes to get terrified, even though I’m a massive wimp in real life. With Under the Shadow, there was a lot of snobbery around being labelled horror. It’s much better now, but then people would tell me it ‘wasn’t really a horror’ as a compliment.”

While talking about the political elements, the filmmaker added: “Details aside, what’s changed is me. When I was younger, I was more like these angry young men who want to change the world and they don’t know how to do it so it was a lot more earnest, the original idea. As I grew older, I realised that the world doesn’t work like that, things are far more complex.”

