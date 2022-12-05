Axl Rose promises not to throw any more microphones









Axl Rose loves throwing his microphone. For the last 30 years, Rose has ended nearly every Guns N’ Roses show by tossing his mic into the crowd after the final song. It makes for a unique souvenir to those who can grab it, but unfortunately, after a recent concert in Adelaide, Australia, one of those fans caught the microphone straight to their face.

Since being made aware of the incident, Rose has responded by apologising and promising to bring an end to the tradition. “It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at [our] show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans,” Rose said in a statement that was posted to his social media.

“If true, obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of [ou]r shows anywhere,” he continues. “Having tossed the mic at the end of [ou]r show for over 30 years, we always felt it was a known part of the very end of [ou]r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless, in the interest of public safety, from now on, we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at [ou]r performances.”

It was reported that a fan at the Adelaide show, Rebecca Howe, suffered severe bruising to her face after being hit by the tossed microphone. In his statement, Rose also took some time for one of his favourite pastimes: kicking back at the press.

“Unfortunately there [a]r[e] those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regardless of this subject in a more negative ‘n irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b[e] farther from the truth,” Rose writes. “We hope the public, and of course [ou]r fans get that sometimes happens. A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

Check out Rose’s full statement down below.