Axl Rose discusses the “greatest frontman” of all time









In the mid-1980s, Axl Rose formed the hard rock group Guns N’ Roses alongside lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. After signing to Geffen Records in 1986, the band recorded their landmark debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

As a group of hedonistic youths, only failsafe dedication to rock ‘n’ roll could keep the ship afloat. Fortunately, as the reception of Appetite for Destruction attested, this five-piece had a knack for compelling composition and competent showmanship.

Controversial and erratic as he might be, Axl Rose goes down in history as one of rock and roll’s most iconic frontmen. His distinctive snarling projection and infectious energy drew fans to the cult of Roses in the millions over the late 1980s and 1990s and remains a solid presence on the musical map to this day.

Undoubtedly, Led Zeppelin’s hard rock and the tyles of Robert Plant and Jimmy Page had a profound and apparent influence on Rose and Slash, respectively. However, one British band just about beats Led Zeppelin to the mark in Rose’s eyes.

In 2018, Rose discussed his long-lived love for Queen, especially praising their late frontman, Freddie Mercury. “For me, it’s easy – Queen is the greatest band, and Freddie is the greatest frontman of all time,” he told Atlas Magazine. “The band are the greatest because they embraced so many different styles.”

“If I hadn’t had Freddie Mercury’s lyrics to hold on to as a kid, I don’t know where I would be. It taught me about all forms of music… it would open my mind,” he continued. “I never really had a bigger teacher in my whole life.”

This was by no means the first time Rose had mentioned the British four-piece. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1989, Rose revealed Queen’s second album, Queen II, as one of his favourite albums to bring on tour.

“I’ve still got my favourites and things, like the Pistols, ELO and Queen,” Rose explained. “The two records I always buy if there’s a cassette deck around and I don’t have the tapes in my bag are Never Mind the Bollocks and Queen II.”

Listen below to ‘Seven Seas of Rhye’, the lead single from the 1974 album Queen II.