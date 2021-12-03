Awkwafina joins the new 'Renfield' film









Universal is finally moving ahead with a brand new Dracula project called Renfield which will focus on the eponymous character from Bram Stoker’s famous novel. Renfield will star Nicolas Cage as Dracula with Nicholas Hoult as Renfield so it already promises to be a fascinating exploration of this side-character but now American rapper Awkwafina is set to join the cast.

In the novel, Renfield has been described in the following ways, for example: “Sanguine temperament, great physical strength, morbidly excitable, periods of gloom, ending in some fixed idea which I cannot make out. I presume that the sanguine temperament itself and the disturbing influence end in a mentally-accomplished finish, a possibly dangerous man, probably dangerous if unselfish.”

Stoker goes on to explain the psychological machinations of Renfield’s mind: “In selfish men, caution is as secure an armour for their foes as for themselves. What I think of on this point is, when self is the fixed point the centripetal force is balanced with the centrifugal. When duty, a cause, etc., is the fixed point, the latter force is paramount, and only accident or a series of accidents can balance it.”

The project has already been described as a violently funny film about this interesting figure in the Dracula universe. Producer Robert Kirkman said: “We’re doing this cool movie for Universal that’s a focus on Renfield… It’s a story about him being Dracula’s henchman and how shitty a job that is. It’s a fun, extremely violent comedy because I’ve got a crutch, and it’s violence.”

It has been confirmed that the director of The Tomorrow War, Chris McKay, will be in charge with Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley’s script being used for the film. Nicholas Hoult will be following in the footsteps of Dwight Frye and Tom Waits who have immortalised the character through their own portrayals of Renfield.

Although other details haven’t been confirmed yet, Renfield is set for a late 2022/early 2023 release.