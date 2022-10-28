Avril Lavigne and Yungblud announce collaborative single ‘I’m A Mess’









Avril Lavigne and Yungblud have confirmed the imminent arrival of a new collaborative single titled ‘I’m A Mess’. The pop-punk pair previously teased a new collaboration earlier this week in a video that showed Yungblud giving Lavigne a haircut in a bathroom.

The artists have confirmed that ‘I’m A Mess’ will be dropped on November 3rd. You can pre-order/pre-save the track here.

Earlier this week, Lavigne shared the official black and white artwork for the single’s cover, which features an image of the pair handcuffed together, on her social media pages. See below.

Yungblud added that his and Lavigne’s new song “is full-on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin [sic] you’re in a music video vibes”.

The legendary Canadian singer released her latest solo album Love Sux back in February, while the Doncaster youngster released his self-titled third studio album just last month.

Love Sux ushered a welcomed return for Lavigne, who pioneered a new brand of pop-punk in the early 2000s with her classic debut album Let Go. Over the years since, she has been cited as a major source of inspiration from Paramore to Katy Perry. She is now bridging the generation gap in this new international collaboration which is sure to have fans jumping off the walls.

Last week, Yungblud shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars. The feature is based on the young singer’s 2020 track of the same name, which appeared on his second studio album Weird!.

Set in the north of England, the film has been described as “a frank and funny short film of teenage self-discovery” and stars Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as the lead character, Charlie Acaster.

Elsewhere, Lavigne was recently joined by All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat during Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival to perform a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"I'm A Mess" featuring @yungblud out Thursday, November 3 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) October 26, 2022