‘Avatar 5’ delayed until December 2025









Disney has had a major reshuffle of its release calendar, forcing several films to be delayed, including the forthcoming James Cameron movie Avatar 3.

In addition to Cameron’s third film in the Avatar franchise, which has been delayed till December 2025, the fourth and fifth installments will be released in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively. This will mean that Avatar 5 will come out 22 years after the release of the original film, which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, largely thanks to the technical marvel of 3D.

Avatar isn’t the only franchise to be delayed either, with two Star Wars movies being pushed back to 2026, and sequels Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, have both been held up for a year each.

In our negative review of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, we stated: “Constructed and marketed as a visual ‘experience’, The Way of Water better resembles an extended video game cutscene which shows off a stunning animated landscape, rather than a traditional cinematic tale made up of layered characters and complex decision making. Indeed, the visual ambition of Cameron’s film cannot be faulted, with the filmmaker creating a spectacular vista that cannot be challenged by any other CGI-heavy blockbuster on offer”.

Continuing, we added: “But where he plugs so much effort into its azure glow, Cameron omits any focus on narrative, creating a movie that keeps your retinas entertained whilst your brain desperately searches for something more profound to attach onto. Alas, The Way of Water provides little material at all to get stuck into, providing characters and situations so ‘by the book’ that the film’s ‘epic conclusion’ can be predicted long before the closing credits”.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2022 movie below.