‘Avatar 4’ begins production according to James Cameron









James Cameron has revealed production for Avatar 4 is already underway.

The director was speaking at the D23 Expo, and although he didn’t attend the event in person, Cameron did send in a video which provided updates on the Avatar franchise. He explained they were still working on Avatar: The Way of Water ahead of its December release, and said “it’s going great.”

Furthermore, Cameron also spoke of how filming continues on Avatar 3 and they are now in the production stage on Avatar 4 too. Interestingly, the director made the decision to film the second and third films in the franchise at the same time.

Explaining his decision to Variety, Cameron said: “We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments,” Cameron previously told Variety. “I said, let’s just treat it like it’s a six-hour miniseries and we’re only going to go to Frankfurt once. We’re going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif.

“Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They’re allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie four. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we’ll do later.”

Meanwhile, Cameron also spoke out against likely critics of Way of Water, who he believes will slam the film for being too long. He defensively said, “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break.”

Watch the trailer for Avatar: Way of Water below.