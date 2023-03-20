‘Avatar 3’ could be turned into Disney+ limited series









According to a Hollywood insider, the nine-hour director’s cut of Avatar 3 could be made into a limited Disney+ series. News of James Cameron’s nine-hour version of the forthcoming sci-fi film broke during a recent episode of Jeff Sneider’s The Hot Mic podcast. Now, he’s revealed Cameron’s plans for the edit.

Sneider said: “Months ago, I put out a rumour about James Cameron having a nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 that he wanted to finish the visual effects for. A lot of people were like, ‘Why would the studio pay for that? Why would he insist on doing visual effects if then he’s gonna cut the movie?’ The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released.”

Sneider went on to clarify that Cameron’s plans could change. The second and third films in the Avatar franchise were shot simultaneously, with Avatar 2: The Way of Water arriving in 2022. Avatar 3, meanwhile, is set for release in December 2024.

Two more sequels will follow in 2026 and 2028, respectively. Cameron previously explained that he shot the scenes for the third and fourth films to avoid the ageing issues that have plagued shows like Stranger Things.

