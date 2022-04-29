'Avatar 2' given official title: 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'









Thirteen years after the release of the original blockbuster, the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar is finally heading to cinemas in 2022, armed with the newly released title, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, director James Cameron appeared on a pre-recorded video to tell the audience that the sequel is “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available,” explaining that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do”.

With four sequels to the iconic blockbuster having been in production for many years. Finally, after 13 years, we have our first glimpse at the new film, in the form of an atmospheric trailer that will be released to audiences in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, but it is the first glimpse nonetheless.

Much has changed in the 12 years since we were last in Pandora with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) having started their own family including Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Among their new family is Miles Socorro, however, a human child born at the military base on Pandora who’s too small to return to earth.

As producer Jon Landau told Empire in an exclusive interview: “Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father…so you have all these dynamics playing out”.

Directed by James Cameron, the same mind behind the likes of Titanic, Aliens and The Terminator, producer Jon Landau explained, “If you look at what Jim does in his movies, he writes in universal themes that are bigger than the genre of any one movie”.

