Aux Awards announce 2022 nominees









The Aux Awards have announced their list of nominees for the inaugural 2022 event, which will take place next month.

The ceremony has been launched by music tech start-up app Aux. Far Out is proud to be a media partner to celebrate the scene’s most exciting independent music creators and innovative brands. We have helped select the nominees in various categories, and 11 Awards will be given out at the live-streamed event on March 30th, alongside several exclusive performances.

Far Out has played a role in selecting nominees in the ‘On Repeat’ category, which bids to crown the best new single by an independent artist and the ‘Long Play’ award that celebrates the best new album by an independent artist. We have also assisted with ‘Sound and Vision’ for the best music video by an independent artist. Meanwhile, the ‘Game Changer’ award will be given to the most innovative artist making waves by challenging genre, style or instrumentation.

On the Aux Awards, founder Ben Bowler commented: “On behalf of the Aux team who have built the App to help artists and music industry pros connect and collaborate remotely, I’m delighted to announce the Aux Awards 2022”.

Adding: “Our awards are a chance to recognise those artists and music companies creating new sounds, building new business models and connecting us all through music. I am personally excited that we have such high profile nomination partners, given that this is our first iteration of the event who all bring decades of expertise in their fields to their respective categories”.

Discussing Far Out’s role, editor-in-chief Lee Thomas-Mason commented: “We’re delighted to be given the chance to shine yet more light on the brightest and most innovative artists working within the music industry today. Having championed the selected artists repeatedly with articles published through our website, we’re happy to be afforded to opportunity to hand celebrate the music once more”.

The awards will be live-streamed on March 30th, with prospective viewers needing to register on Eventbrite to secure tickets. The fan vote opens today and remains open until March 11th. To vote, click here.