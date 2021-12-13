Author Anne Rice, of 'Interview With the Vampire', dies aged 80









Anne Rice, the bestselling author of the gothic novel Interview With the Vampire, has passed away at the age of 80.

Releasing a statement on the morning of Sunday, December 13th, 2021, Rice’s son, Christopher said that his mother “passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke”, before adding, “The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated”. Though she wrote over 30 books during her time as a writer, Rice was most well known for her very first novel, Interview With the Vampire.

The film was later adapted into a major Hollywood movie, starring the likes of Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Tom Cruise, Christian Slater, Thandiwe Newton and Antonio Banderas. Helmed by the director of Michael Collins and The Crying Game, Neil Jordan, the Oscar-winning film won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and even earned Jordan a Best Director nomination.

Christopher Rice, the author’s son who is also a writer and was born two years after the release of the iconic novel, went on to say in his statement, his mother, “taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions”.

Continuing, he added, “In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog-laced hills of the San Francisco Bay area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of southern California”.

A public celebration of Anne Rice’s life has been announced to be taking place in New Orleans next year, where the author was born and raised. For a very spiritual writer, Christopher Rice, aptly concluded his thanks and statement by noting, “Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing first-hand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life and career”.