Renee Geyer, Australian jazz and soul singer, dies aged 69









The Australian jazz and soul singer Renee Geyer, acclaimed for her tracks ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s World’ and ‘Say I Love You’, has sadly passed away at the age of 69. Geyer had been in Geelong in hospital for hip surgery but died after complications as a result of the procedure.

Her record label, the Mushroom Group, revealed the news on Tuesday. Geyer had also been diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer while she was in the hospital, but she died in peace in the comforting company of her friends and family.

The Mushroom Group stated: “Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most – performing for her loyal fans around the country, Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest. Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure, and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.”

The singer Marcia Hines took to Twitter to pay tribute to Geyer, writing: “Renée Geyer. A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song. Heart felt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Australian music industry as a whole who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard.”

Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett also paid his respects on the social media platform, writing: “Oh dear, big loss. Condolences to family, friends, fans. Sang with Renee at a charity show back in the day, of course she blew the roof off. One of the very best voices we ever had the privilege to hear.”

Paul Grabowsky, the Australian composer and pianist said that Geyer was “Australia’s own Queen of Soul.” He added: “A truly incredible singer has left us. My love to her friends, colleagues and many fans. Rest in peace Renee Geyer.”

