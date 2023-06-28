Austin Parks and Recreation board demand fair pay for SXSW artists









Texas-based music festival and conference South by Southwest, also known as SXSW, has been subject to increasing criticism over the low compensation offered to artists.

Over the last decade, application fees to play the festival have risen while pay for artists who are successful has stayed the same. Until recently, solo performers received $100 and bands received $250. They can also opt for a wristband to the festival instead of the cash. International artists are not offered financial compensation and can only receive a wristband for the festival.

The residents of Austin, where the festival takes place, have now shown their support for the artists – the Parks and Recreation board passed a resolution on Monday, June 25th, which asks the city council to negotiate fair pay.

The demands were shared with Pitchfork, who quote the resolution as asking that, “any contract negotiation between the City, PARD, and SXSW include provision requiring fair pay for domestic arts performing at City of Austin parks, park facilities, and city owned property.”

They also want the council to “require changes to artist pay and compensation by SXSW before waiving any future fees at Vic Mathias Shores, or at other parks, park facilities, or city owned facilities.”

Michael Whellen, responding on behalf of the festival, emphasised that the event is not a commercial one: “As an industry event, the focus is on career development.” He also notes that 90% of performers this year chose a wristband over monetary compensation.

Applications to play the festival’s 2024 edition are open now. Artist compensation for the festival have now been raised to $150 for solo artists and $350 for bands.