Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer to star in new Jeff Nichols film









For a while the director of Mud and Take Shelter, Jeff Nichols was touted to be helming a spin-off from the cinematic universe of A Quiet Place, however, he departed because of his commitment to another original project. It had remained hush-hush, but now the initial details about the movie have been released.

Entitled The Bikeriders, it comes complete with some A-list stars, namely Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. Nichols also penned the script for the film, with it being directly inspired by the photography of the celebrated Danny Lyon and his 1967 novel The Bikeriders. It’s a fictional tale following the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club.

The story is told through the lives of some of the club’s main members, and over the course of a decade it morphs from a humble haunt for local misfits into a sinister outfit, threatening what they originally stood for. Filming is set to kick off in October, with New Regency providing the backing.

Austin Butler has enjoyed a busy year that has seen his star rise exponentially. He recently starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. Reviewing the film, Far Out’s Monica Reid said: “While this is primarily a biography of Elvis Presley, the man, it also gives proper attention to his exceptional impact on popular music, and the reasons behind it. This requires occasional, concise but significant references to both culture and politics of 1950s America and an explanation of how Elvis’ early life turned him into a unique figure and musical commodity”

She concluded: “The script presents Elvis as a wildly successful musical star, but one who is repeatedly prevented from achieving the goals that are most important to him, both personally and professionally. Luhrmann has managed to capture the essence of the legendary Elvis Presley, in the form of what can only be called a tragic success story.”

